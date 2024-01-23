Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. The stock had a trading volume of 527,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $437.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

