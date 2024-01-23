Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,703 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,013. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.