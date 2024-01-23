Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 3,094 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 246.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. 655,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.