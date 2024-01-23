Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 409,995 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

