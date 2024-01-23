Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. 360,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

