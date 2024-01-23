Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 183,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,383. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

