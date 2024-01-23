Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 3,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

