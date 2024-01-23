Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.63. 479,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,325. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

