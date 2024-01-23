Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth about $64,214,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,388. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

