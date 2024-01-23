Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lennar by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

