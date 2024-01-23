Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.85. The stock had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

