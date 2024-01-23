Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,077 shares of company stock valued at $25,560,527 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:S traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,335. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

