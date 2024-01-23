Lipe & Dalton Buys Shares of 3,460 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

ICE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,329. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

