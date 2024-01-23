Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $154.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

