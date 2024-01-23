Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 587 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $313.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $314.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

