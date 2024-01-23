Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. 687,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,904. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

