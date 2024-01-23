Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.02 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

