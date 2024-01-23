Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $512,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,122. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.12.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

