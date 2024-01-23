Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $173.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

