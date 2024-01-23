Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,521,383. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

