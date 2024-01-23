Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth about $217,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. 14,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,235. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

