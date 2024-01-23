Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,600 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 66,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.