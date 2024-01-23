Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,710 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

