Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 90,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,568,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $404.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.77 and a 200-day moving average of $390.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.