Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.89.

EQIX traded up $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $808.11. 12,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $801.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.85. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $826.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

