LSV Asset Management Has $307.80 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.54% of Owens Corning worth $307,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.7 %

OC stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.67. 632,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

