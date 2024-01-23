LSV Asset Management Sells 319,460 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,525,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 319,460 shares during the period. HP makes up about 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.27% of HP worth $321,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in HP by 24.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.