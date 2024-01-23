Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,160. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $241.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

