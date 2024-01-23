M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 31.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

