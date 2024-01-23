Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

