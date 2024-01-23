Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $415,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

NYSE GM opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

