Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

