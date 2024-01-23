Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $762,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

