Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MPC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. The company had a trading volume of 634,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $145.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.