Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

