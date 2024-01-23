Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $1,740,000.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajay Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $440.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

