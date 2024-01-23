McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $298.39. 1,770,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day moving average is $280.15. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

