Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 129,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,776. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $989.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.