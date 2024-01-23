Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,185. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.