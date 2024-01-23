Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TEGNA by 103.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 1,682,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,993. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

