Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.