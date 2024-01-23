Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

GEHC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,702. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.