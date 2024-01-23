Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $338,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 7,554,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,773. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

