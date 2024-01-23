Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,205,497. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

