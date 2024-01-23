Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.