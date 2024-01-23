Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

TAP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

