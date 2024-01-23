Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 884,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,445,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TNL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 524,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

