Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.24. 1,529,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,439,771. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $390.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $990.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

