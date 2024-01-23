MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 5,482,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,951,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

