MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.99. 737,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

